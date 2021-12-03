Hubbard Adds McKernan In St. Louis

Hubbard Radio is adding Tim McKernan and ‘The Morning After’ to its on-air and digital mix in St. Louis. The program features market veterans McKernan, Doug Vaughn, Ken “Iggy” Strode and Jackson Burkett.

The daily TMA show will be broadcast live on YouTube, on insidestl.com, and on 105.7-FM HD2 KPNT every Monday through Friday between 7am and 10am. Starting January 4, 2022, Tim McKernan will also host a one-hour sports talk show along with Jackson Burkett on 101 ESPN WXOS-FM weekdays between 10am and 11am. The new 101 ESPN show will be named “Balloon Party”, as a tribute to the late, great Joe Strauss.

“Tim has proven himself to be an amazing content creator over the years and has built up a massive following with both listeners and advertisers,” said John Kijowski, VP/MM Hubbard St. Louis.

“We’ve been wanting to grow our digital footprint for years, and adding The Morning After is a huge first step in that direction,” said Tommy Mattern OM. “With the addition of the YouTube Channel, not only can you listen to TMA, but you can also watch it live, which is something we think their audience will embrace.”