New Year, New CBS Sports Radio Show

Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff will be teaming up for a new show on CBS Sports Radio. Audacy says the afternoon show will be heard on more than 300 stations beginning January 3.

Gray most recently served as a midday show co-host for WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM in New York since 2018. She was part of CBS Sports Radio from 2013 to 2018.

Perloff joins Audacy after serving as an on-air personality for the television and radio sports talk program “The Dan Patrick Show” since 2009.

“We’re excited to grow Maggie’s footprint to a wider national audience on CBS Sports Radio and welcome Andrew to join her as co-host,” said Spike Eskin, VP Programming, WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM and CBS Sports Radio. “Together, Maggie and Andrew will deliver a fresh weekday show for our listeners, adding another must-listen program to the station’s impressive slate of content.”