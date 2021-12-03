Big Jab Adds New Show

Atlantic Coast Radio has added a third live and local sports call-in show on Big Jab Sports Radio WJJB (96.3 and 92.5 FM). Maine natives Jeff and Taylor Mannix will host “Middays with Mannix and Mannix.”

“A local midday show has been a long-time demand from many of our drive time listeners and we have responded,” said Jon Van Hoogenstyn, GM. “As a locally owned and independent Maine broadcaster, we believe in the ‘live and local’ call-in formula. The call-in format gives members of our local and regional sports fan community a chance to participate in a conversation about something they love.”

WJJB is the Maine flagship for the Boston Red Sox, the Boston and Maine Celtics, and with its sister station, WPEI, the Portland Sea Dogs.

