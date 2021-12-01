Celebs In Christmas Podcast

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas visual podcast features readings from top celebs and artists. The iHeartRadio project has more than 40 episodes featuring the visuals and a 3D audio soundscape.

Among those taking part in the programs: Bon Jovi, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, Elton John, Carrie Underwood, Pitbull, Paris Hilton, and others.

In addition to the individual readings, a special Country All-Stars compilation episode will feature Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen, Old Dominion, Trishia Yearwood, Luke Combs, and half a dozen other country stars.