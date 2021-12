95.3 KRTY midday host Randy Jones has died. Jones joined the San Jose station in 1999 as a part time fill in host; he moved to full time midday host in 2001.

Jones was a well known host of country shows at Club Rodeo and Shoreline over the past two decades. KRTY will host a celebration of life for his fans and listeners at Club Rodeo in January.

Jones was 68.