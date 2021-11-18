Announcers Suspended For Criticizing Refs

The Big 12 Conference has banned Texas Tech radio announcers Brian Jensen and John Harris from calling this Saturday’s game after they repeatedly criticized the crew of referees during last Saturday’s Texas Tech football game with Iowa State.

After several penalty calls they did not agree with Jensen and Harris said the Big 12 “did not want Iowa State to lose this game” Harris went on to say that, “The Big 12 should be embarrassed by this crew.” He then read the name of every referee working the game and that they were completely out of control and that he had never seen anything like it before in any game.”

Here’s the statement from the Big 12.

In accordance with Big 12 Conference Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand of the Texas Tech radio booth announcers. They have also been removed from announcing the Tech game on November 20th. The actions have been taken in response to comments during Saturday’s football game broadcast against Iowa State.

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” commented Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

Texas Tech won the game 41-38 if you were wondering.