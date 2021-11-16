Nadia Cowart Rejoins Cumulus

Nadia Cowart is the new Digital Sales Manager for Cumulus Beaumont, TX/Lake Charles, LA. She previously was Promotion Manager for the group from 2002 through 2008.

“Nadia is an experienced marketing and sales professional in both of our markets, and we are excited that she is returning to Cumulus to help lead our digital sales department,” said Elizabeth Blackstock, VP/MM. “She understands what our communities need to grow and has worked with area businesses and non-profit organizations to achieve their objectives through effective digital strategies.”

“The way to build a better community is to listen and let every voice be heard. Cumulus Beaumont/Lake Charles has deep roots in our region,” said Cowart. “I am excited to work with our customers and with the entire Cumulus Beaumont/Lake Charles team and look forward to doing great things together!”