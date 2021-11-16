Going Long With Bob & Tom

The renewals continue for The Bob & Tom Show. The latest is with iHeartMedia to continue the morning show on 17 of the company’s radio stations across America.

“It’s an honor to continue our great relationship with Tom Griswold and his team. How often do you get to say you’ve worked together for decades,” said Brad Hardin, COO iHeartMedia National Programming Group. “Listeners across the country have become accustomed to starting their day laughing along with The Bob & Tom Show’s irreverent humor, and we’re excited that they are continuing to bring the laughs with this extended partnership.”

“We’re very pleased to extend our successful relationship with our longtime partner, iHeartMedia,” said Tom Griswold. “We have a brilliant team of broadcasters, comics, writers and producers here and we look forward to continuing to serve our iHeartMedia affiliates and listeners with laugh-out-loud morning entertainment. The radio party has just begun!”