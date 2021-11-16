New PD KJ97 San Antonio

Alek Halverson has been named Program Director for KJ97 (KAJA-FM). Halverson joins iHeartMedia San Antonio market from iHeartMedia Austin, where he most recently served as the Assistant Program Director for 96.7 KISS FM.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be programming KJ97,” said Halverson. “Going to high school in San Antonio, I fell in love with the city and the state of Texas. Getting to run one of the biggest country stations in San Antonio is a dream come true.”

“Alek is one of the rising stars within iHeartMedia,” said Jason McCollim, SVP Programming. “With his tremendous knowledge of the country music format, we knew he was the right person to lead this excellent brand.”