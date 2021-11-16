SportsMap Radio Debuts New Show

SportsMap Radio is launching a new weekday show with Fred Faour (L) and Fred Davis (R). Fred Nation is set to premier November 29th.

“These two have amazing chemistry,” said David Gow, CEO GowMedia CEO, David Gow. “Locally, they each have a huge following and I expect similar success all throughout the Fred Nation.”

Faour was a co-host on The Blitz, on ESPN Houston, until August of 2021. He also was the editor of SportsMap Houston. Davis previously co-hosted the Fred and Ted on KILT in Houston.

“I’m excited to bring our unique style to SportsMap Radio,” said Faour. “It will be a combination of great sports talk with a big gambling slant. Our irreverent approach will create something very special for the network.”