New Brand Managers For KDKA

Dave LaBrozzi has been hired as Brand Manager for News Radio KDKA-AM/100.1 FM. Kraig Riley has been promoted to Brand Manager for sister station 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM).

“As both KDKA and The Fan continue to evolve into full multi-platform operations serving our listeners in new ways every day it is clear that both stations need focused leadership,” said Michael Spacciapolli, SVP/MM Audacy Pittsburgh. “The addition of Dave and promotion of Kraig will help us continue that evolution. There is an expectation of excellence at both stations from the city of Pittsburgh that I have no doubt Dave and Kraig will continue to build on every day.”

LaBrozzi was most recently VP Programming for WABC. Riley has been with the station since its inception in February 2010 and has been the afternoon drive producer since August 2010.