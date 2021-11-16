Gonsales Moves to Audacy From Hubbard

Jeff Gonsales will join Audacy as Senior Vice President and Market Manager of its Minneapolis market. Gonsales comes over from Hubbard Radio in St. Paul after spending 18 years with the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Gonsales to oversee our Minneapolis market and the operations of our three stations,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President. “Throughout his tenure in the Twin Cities, Jeff has built a strong reputation as a leader with integrity who cares about his people and his business partners.”

“I am excited to join the Audacy team in Minneapolis,” said Gonsales. “After starting my radio career at 830 WCCO, I look forward to returning to move this group of local favorites forward in the digital audio world.”