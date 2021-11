Young marketing graduates are in demand as businesses look for someone to take over their media pages. The latest Borrell Local Marketing Trends podcast drills down into this latest hiring trend.

Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot will talk with marketing professor Karl Smith and marketing students Alison Babichenko and Kaylyn Naugle this new age marketing movement. How are these 20 somethings going to influence advertising decisions?

You can listen to the podcast Here.