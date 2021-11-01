Hip Hop History On Pandora

The first ever Hip Hop History Month is being marked by a new ‘Hip Hop Forever’ station on Pandora. The station will feature four artist-curated modes highlighting hip hop music from the 80s through today.

“Hip Hop has become bigger than just a genre of music, it’s pop culture and a lifestyle,” said J1, Pandora’s Senior Director of Hip Hop. “Working directly with artists to present their music and hear them tell their stories was fun, enlightening and an honor. We’ve been able to create something that hip hop fans will not find anywhere else.”

Earlier this year, the Senate voted to officially recognize November as Hip Hop History Month. The legislation notes that hip-hop is a genre that “transcends many different ages, ethnicities, religions, locations, political affiliations, and socioeconomic statuses, which demonstrates the melting-pot quality of Hip Hop art and culture.”