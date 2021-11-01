WNRQ Supports Nashville Transportainment

The Josh Innes Show on iHeart’s WNRQ/105.9 Rock is continuing its ‘Don’t Lose The Booze’ campaign. Nashville Metro Council has passed a bill that will restrict alcohol use on ‘Music City’ party vehicles.

Innes hosted a party bus parade through downtown that gave a platform to vehicle owners to express their business concerns about the new laws.

“I am proud that the Josh Innes Show orchestrated an event that generated positive attention for these small business owners,” said Innes. “Now it’s up to our local politicians to do the right thing.”

The alcohol restrictions go into effect beginning Dec. 1, while other regulations are set to be implemented in April.