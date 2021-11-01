Enhanced WX Reporting

Key Networks is partnering with Summit Technology group to offer the ATMOS Weather Reporting product. ATMOS uses AI enhanced natural text-to-speech to provide forecast and emergency alert information.

“Stations will get precise and accurate weather forecasts without having to give up additional inventory outside the content. That is a game changer,” said Dennis Green, CRO Key Networks. “This service works on any station in any format and you’ll want to sign up soon, as there is additional cutting edge technology coming that will provide even more localization to your weather forecast.”

