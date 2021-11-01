Fox Nation On SiriusXM

Fox Nation has teamed up with SiriusXM to launch a limited run channel. The Fox Nation Channel will be made available on channel 104 from November 1st through November 19th.

The channel will feature the platform’s coveted series and original programming, including a simulcast of Fox Nation’s annual live event, The Patriot Awards, which will be held this year in Hollywood, Florida, November 17th.

“We are excited to work with SiriusXM on this limited run channel to offer SiriusXM listeners some of FOX Nation’s most popular series and signature catalog of programming on audio,” said Jason Klarman, President Fox Nation. “We could not think of a better time for this collaboration ahead of the platform’s third anniversary and the highly anticipated Patriot Awards.”