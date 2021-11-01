Springart One To Watch

WRIF-FM, Detroit Program Director Jade Springart has been honored with the “One to Watch” award from the Radio Hall Of Fame in Chicago. Springart is the first female PD in the stations 50 year history.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this award and by the committee at the Radio Hall of Fame,” said Springart. “I’m so proud to work for a company that is supportive of local radio and creativity. I can’t thank Beasley Media Group enough for giving me an opportunity to continue my radio dreams for an iconic brand like WRIF.”

“I could not be prouder of Jade in receiving this coveted honor,” said Caroline Beasley, CEO. “She is a trailblazer in her own right in leading one of America’s legendary rock stations, WRIF, in the Motor City. Jade is what our ‘Beasley Best’ philosophy is all about!”