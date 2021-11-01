Ashley Gorniak is the New Promotions Manager for El Dorado Broadcasters Victor Valley, California cluster. The group owns six stations and an on-line news site in the market.

“I am honored to have been considered for this position so quickly!” said Gorniak, “I have enjoyed what I have done with the company so far and to be asked to do more means a lot. This is a step in the right direction for me professionally.”

“Ms. Gorniak started as Promotions Assistant in August and has shown the ability to take on this new role with the station”, said Mark Mitchell, VP Programming. “Ashley has the drive and focus to help our station grow and achieve great things. We welcome her addition to our organization. She is exactly what we need to make the Victor Valley stations sing.”