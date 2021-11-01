Drake Webb Joins KDWB Morning Show

101.3 KDWB, Minneapolis / St. Paul has added Drake Webb to ‘The Dave Ryan Show’. Webb comes to the Twin Cities from WKSZ-FM in Green Bay.

“After a very long search, we knew pretty quickly from Drake’s audition that he was going to fit into the team of Dave Ryan, Falen and Jenny seamlessly,” said Rich Davis PD. “He’ll bring the right amount of energy, content and social media skills that we’ve been looking to add to the show. Plus, he’s no stranger to the winters as he is coming from the Frozen Tundra!”

“I am super honored and excited to be joining one of the biggest radio stations in the country,” said Webb. “I cannot wait to be working alongside Dave Ryan, Falen and Jenny!”