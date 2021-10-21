CMA Award For Mo & StyckMan

Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens are the recipients of a 2021 CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year in the medium market category. It’s their 2nd win as a team.

“Mo & StyckMan have an authentic relationship with their listeners and they work tirelessly to put their community first, share great country music and be a true companion,” said Justin Cole, Brand Manager.

“I am so fortunate to do a job that involves connecting with others on so many different levels,” said Mo. “From smiles to tears, our listeners are simply the best.”

“We say all the time that ‘U.S. 101 starts with YOU’ and it’s not just a catch phrase, it’s the way we feel,” said StyckMan. “The Chattanooga community is always there for us and we always try to be there for them.”