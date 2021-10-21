Carlota Back In California

Carlota (Gonzalez) is the new midday host for 98 Rock (KRXQ-FM), Sacramento. She joins Audacy after leaving KOMP-FM in Las Vegas last year after a 22 year stay.

“After hanging out on the ‘beach’ for the last year working on my tan, I’m super excited to get back to work and back to Northern California where it all began, when I was a baby DJ in Fresno,” said Carlota. “98 Rock is a legendary rock station and I’m thrilled to be joining the Audacy family.”

“Carlota is one of the most passionate and dedicated true rock fans in our business,” said Stacey Kauffman, Regional VP/MM, Audacy Sacramento. “Her love and enthusiasm for both the music and the lifestyle explodes through the radio and makes that special connection with her audience that is increasingly rare these days.”

She starts October 25.