Sheeder Promoted in Minneapolis

iHeartMedia Minneapolis announced today that Matt Sheeder has been named Vice President of Sales for iHeart’s 9-station cluster in that market. He will report to Greg Alexander, Market President for iHeartMedia Minneapolis.

Sheeder started in the media industry in 2015 at Comcast Spotlight. He joined the iHeartMedia Minneapolis team as an Account Executive in 2018 and was quickly promoted into a leadership role as Local Sales Manager. Sheeder is a graduate of Winona State University, where he earned a degree in Finance.

“I feel fortunate to be able to help expand and lead this high-performing team,” Sheeder said. “The past three years of my career at iHeartMedia have been incredibly enriching and have only helped me grow both professionally and personally. Thank you to the iHeartMedia Minneapolis team for this exciting new opportunity!”