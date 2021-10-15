Wink Hosting Syndicated Programs

Wink Martindale is working with G Networks on two weekly programs. ‘The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and ‘The 100 Greatest Christmas Hits of All Time’, are two hour programs.

“G Networks is thrilled to offer The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll and The 100 Greatest Christmas Hits of All Time for national syndication” said Rich O’Brien, Chief Development Officer. “We understand how pivotal great content is to our stations, and both of these shows offer a depth and breadth of music that are sure to engage listeners with music that they love.”

