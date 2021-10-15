WFTW Adds FM

Heritage News Talk radio station, WFTW-1260 AM, Fort Walton Beach has expanded its ‘Emerald Coast’ footprint. The Cumulus station is now being simulcast on 107.5 FM.

Ashley Allegretto, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Fort Walton Beach-Destin, said: “This is an exciting day for local radio and for the Fort Walton Beach market,” said Ashley Allegretto, VP/MM. “We are elated to bring this sought after content and renowned programming lineup to the FM dial.”

“The proud tradition of 1260 WFTW continues across multiple streaming platforms and now the addition of 107.5 FM,” said Chris Kellogg OM/PD. “This deepens our commitment to our conservative community of listeners and businesses and provides multiple access points for news and opinion.”