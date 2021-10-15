Mattel, Warner Music Group and iHeartMedia are bringing the iconic American doll, Barbie, to the digital bitstream. Barbie Radio, the first branded radio channel from Mattel, is a 24-hour digital only iHeartRadio station.

“Barbie has been inspiring, empowering, and entertaining kids for over 60 years and we are always looking to reach fans in new ways. Leveraging Barbie’s music catalogue of hundreds of original songs is one way for us to do that. Partnering with iHeartMedia gives us the opportunity to engage fans and bring Barbie’s original music to more families than ever before,” said Andrea Carpenter, Senior Director, Content Distribution & Partnerships, Mattel.

The station stars Barbie as the DJ playing songs from her extensive music catalog, including tracks from her latest album, Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams from the musical special of the same name. DJ Barbie will also share stories with listeners that are designed to remind girls they can be anything they want to be.