CSS Looking For Survey Participants

The sales performance company Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), has opened the 2021 Media Sales Survey. The survey is being conducted to collect data and current insights from sales managers and salespeople in the media industry to be compiled in the 2021 Media Sales Report.

“We’re encouraging all media sales managers and sellers to share their insight for this report so we can report benchmarks across the industry to help media sales organizations analyze where they are and where they need to be in the coming year,” said Matt Sunshine, Managing Partner.

The survey will close October 29. The results will be published in December. You can participate in the survey Here.