New Brand Manager WPHT

Greg Stocker is the new Brand Manager of Talk Radio 1210 WPHT (WPHT-AM) Philadelphia. Along with producer duties, Stocker has been Assistant Brand Manager since 2019.

“I’m so pleased to see Greg earn this well-deserved recognition for his hard work and commitment to WPHT,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM, Audacy Philadelphia. “Greg brings a passion for talk radio to his role and is the perfect manager to lead WPHT and our newly expanded local lineup along with some of the biggest names on the national stage.”

“It’s truly an honor to be leading this legendary radio station,” said Stocker. “I have an amazing team and I’m excited to guide us all into the next phase of WPHT’s evolution.”