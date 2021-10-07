Fox Sports Back In Boise

Fox Sports 99.9 Boise is the second go-around for the national sports brand in the market. Townsquare Media’s KFXD-AM carried the programming until it flipped to hip-hop about a year ago.

“We are thrilled to bring Fox Sports radio back to Boise,” said James Garner, Iliad Media Operations Manager. “Our listeners will have access to the best names in sports talk, and

24/7 access to the best sports programming in the industry.”

99.1 ESPN (KQBL) was Iliad’s first foray into sports radio in the “Treasure Valley.” The company flipped the station to I-Rock 99.1.