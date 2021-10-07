100 Years For This New York AM

WABC-AM in New York City is celebrating 100 years. Red Apple CEO John Catsimatidis says WABC will celebrate its history throughout the next year, starting this month. The station has also created a 100 years webpage HERE.

Listeners will be treated to re-broadcasts of classic programs hosted by hosts including Dan Ingram, Bob Grant and Rush Limbaugh. The special retrospective series airs every Sunday in October, from 3 to 4 pm.

Listeners are also invited to vote for their favorite WABC air personality from the past into the 77 WABC Hall of Fame, “The Talk Radio Years” and “The Music Radio Years” (HERE).