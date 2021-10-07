Karina Farias Joins Edison Research

Radio veteran Karina Farias has joined Edison Research as Project Coordinator. Most recently she was Program Director/Morning co-host at KUFX-FM in San Jose.

“My enthusiasm for research is matched only by my love for the audio industry, so I am eager to combine my interests and skills with the many types of research projects that Edison conducts,” said Farias.

“Karina’s experience in audio combined with her passion for research will be a great fit, and we’re excited to have her join the team,” said Larry Rosin, President.

Farias will be based in San Antonio where she will be directing an array of audio and media research projects, including election research.