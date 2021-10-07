WGRF Buffalo Helps Make-A-Wish

Buffalo’s 97 Rock (WGRF-FM) raised more than $280,000 during the 27th Annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon. The 28 hour event raised money to help children with critical illnesses.

17 local fire departments raised over $67,000 with “Fill-the-Boot for Wishes” campaigns prior to the live broadcast and 97 Rock raised additional funds with the auctioning of autographed artist memorabilia, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres autographs, collectibles, experiences and unique getaways.

“We are extremely grateful for the platform of 97 Rock and News 4 to spread the word about these very powerful stories and to inspire the community’s giving,” said Mary Hazel, Manager Development, Make-A-Wish.

This year’s event raised $50,000 more than last year’s effort. As a result, 300 Western New York kids will have their wishes granted.