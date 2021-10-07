Tennessee Flood Relief From WZYP

104.3 WZYP headed up a successful community relief drive for Waverly, TN residents. Flash flooding in late August destroyed homes and businesses and killed more than 20 people in the community about 60 miles west of Nashville.

WZYP Program Director/Afternoon Host, Steve Smith helped organize the relief drive, collecting items from listeners at the station and a couple of Walmart locations. Three days after the disaster Smith was joined by morning host Mojo, distributing the donations to Waverly residents.

“The response from our listeners and partners was amazing,” said smith. “It felt great to help out… and our local Huntsville listeners who are from there or have family there were very touched that we did so much for their town.”

The Cumulus Media station received more supplies in the weeks that followed the August 21st disaster; so the station made a second trip to Waverly.