COVID Claims Don Scott, WIXV

Don Scott (left), Program Director and Afternoon On-Air Host for Cumulus Savannah’s I-95/WIXV-FM, died Wednesday from COVID-19. He was 65.

“Rock and Roll in Savannah has lost an Icon,” said Eric Mastel, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media. “I met Don 10 years ago when I moved to Savannah. In that time, I learned Don’s passion for his family, friends and career was exceptional. He went above and beyond in so many instances, I couldn’t begin to list them all. Whether he was helping to raise funds for charity, hosting a concert or simply executing a client remote, he left nothing on the bench. All in – all the time. I came to rely heavily on Don’s expertise and advice over that past decade. He will be greatly missed by me, his co-workers and his fans.”

Throughout his 36 years with I-95, Scott supported community initiatives that improved the quality of life for people in the area. In October 2020 he was presented with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award for exemplary community service. The award is Georgia’s highest service award and was presented to Scott (L) by Representative Carl Gilliard (R).

A tribute and charity fundraiser event will be held in November.