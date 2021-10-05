Maxima Deal For These Two Hosts

Beasley Media Group announced that WYUU-FM Maxima’s morning personalities Nandy Davila and Cristy Balderrama have signed a new multiyear deal to continue hosting the “Nandy & Cristy” show. They’ve been hosting mornings on the station since 2018.

Nandy is a native of Puerto Rico and Cristy is originally from Mexico.

“Nandy & Cristy have proven to be a great representation of Tampa Bay’s Hispanic community and moreover, have solidified themselves as part of the area’s Latino culture and lifestyle,” Beasley’s Director of Latin Formats and WYUU Program Director Nio Fernandez remarked. “Their daily success has forged a following consisting of hundreds of thousands and we couldn’t be prouder to have them as 92.5 MAXIMA’s morning show for the next half a decade!”