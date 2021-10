Intrepid Companies has closed on the purchase of KDVB-FM in Effingham, Kansas, from Cumulus. The price was $300,000 with a CP to modify. Intrepid is headed by Don Sherman, who plans to relocate the tower closer to Topeka, and upgrade to a Class C2. Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group’s represented Cumulus in the transaction.

