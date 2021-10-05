Promotion, New Title For Trautmann at Cumulus

Cumulus announced late Tuesday that Conrad Trautmann has been promoted from SVP of Technology and Operations to Chief Technology Officer. A member of Cumulus’ executive leadership team, Trautmann reports directly to CEO Mary Berner.

Trautmann joined Westwood One in 2000 as EVP, Technology, and was promoted in February 2016 to SVP, Technology & Operations, for Cumulus. He’s responsible for the oversight of companywide broadcast engineering and information technology, as well as purchasing, real estate and facilities management across the company. He also serves on the Radio Technology Committee of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

Berner said: “Conrad’s contributions to the company over the past 21 years are countless. Unsurprisingly, Conrad has done a particularly commendable job successfully leading the company through the technical challenges presented by COVID-19, and by severe weather events we’ve experienced across the country. He has also been critical to broadening and advancing the technology that drives our growth platforms in digital and podcasting. This promotion recognizes the vital role that he continues to play in our success.”