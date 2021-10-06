WHUR-FM APD Wins MIW Award

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio and MRC Data have announced Howard University Radio Network’s WHUR-FM Music and APD Traci LaTrelle as the Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship Program’s 2021 mentee.

LaTrelle has over 20 years of experience encompassing on-air broadcasting, commercial voice-overs, and radio station imaging for outlets all over the U.S, Trinidad, and Germany. Her radio career began on the campus of Elizabeth City State University’s WRVS-FM, as an On-Air Personality. From there, she joined companies Beasley Media Group, Cox Media Group, XM Satellite Radio, and currently Howard University Radio Network (WHUR-FM).

Her multifaceted experience at stations like WYLD and WHQT prepared her to help launch “The Quiet Storm Station” on 98.3 FM in Washington, DC and The Quiet Storm Mobile App, a 24/7 all slow jams and love songs format. In addition to her responsibilities at WHUR, one of Traci’s most fulfilling involvements, besides being a mom to her two daughters, is working with college students through Howard University’s internship program.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Traci is incredibly accomplished and still eager to grow further in our business. I am so excited for the opportunities that lie ahead of her and the chance for MIW to play a part in her growth. Congratulations to Traci and, as always, big thanks to Haley Jones, Scott Musgrave, and MRC Data who make this mentorship possible.”

“We are so excited to announce Traci LaTrelle as our mentee for the fourth annual MIW-MRC Data Mentoring Program,” said Haley Jones, Head of Independents/Director of Radio for MRC Data. “We had more candidates than ever apply this year showing the importance of our partnership. Traci’s passion, dedication to audio, and open mind embodies everything we are looking for in a candidate and I can’t wait to get started.”

“Receiving the call that I was selected among my peers to be the next MIW BDSradio Mentee was truly one of the biggest highlights of my career,” said LaTrelle. “I’m looking forward to gaining more knowledge and elevating my skill set to advance my career with the help of some of the best programming minds in the business. The support of these amazing, influential women is something I’ve longed for and I will continue to give back to other women along this journey.”

Past mentees include Leslie Scott, now Regional Vice President, Programming Audacy, Inc.; Grisel Barajas, a rising programming star who passed away unexpectedly in 2020; and most recently, Amanda “ICE” Habrowski, Content and Music Director for Alpha Media, Portland, OR.

The ‘Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship’ program supplements the ongoing MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program, that offers women in all divisions of radio advice for broadcasting management, education, and access to radio broadcasting leaders at the very highest level.