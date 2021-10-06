Hubbard’s Chicago Problem

Popular Chicago morning show host Eric Ferguson is off the air after a third allegation of inappropriate behavior was reported. Hubbard Market Manager Jeff England has taken the host off the air through October and alerted staff to brace for more press stories about Ferguson.

Former morning show co-host Melissa McGurren is the third woman to accuse Ferguson of inappropriate behavior.

Chicago media reporter Robert Feder reported that an e-mail sent to staff by England said the allegations are being taken seriously and the company is confident in the results of multiple investigations. Feder also reports that an earlier statement from the company said that “an external investigation found no evidence to corroborate allegations of illegal workplace conduct.”

Back in 2020, when she left the station, McGurren posted this video to Instagram. McGurren said, “The truth will come out. I’ve always wanted to work at The MIX and this is not how I saw things coming.” Feder reports that in a filing on Tuesday of this week, McGurren alleges Ferguson is a “serial abuser of women and management protects him.”

Despite the statement England sent to staff, he has taken Ferguson is off the air through at least the end of this month.

Ferguson was inducted in the Radio Hall of Fame with former co-host Kathy Hart in 2016. Hart left the show with no clear explanation in 2017.

Two other former employees have also accused Ferguson of inappropriate behavior. According to The Chicago Tribune former sales rep Kristin Mori said Ferguson groped her at a station Christmas party. Former Assistant producer Cynthia DeNicolo claims Ferguson coerced sexual favors from her for several months in 2004.