Intrepid Broadcasting of New York has promoted Timothy Sweeney from General Manager of WBLH-FM in Watertown, NY to Vice-President. Sweeney will continue to manage all daily operations in the company’s New York markets.

Intrepid Broadcasting operates WBLH-FM in Watertown under an LMA from Radioactive, LLC

Intrepid owner Michael Stapleford also owns Magnum Broadcasting, which has stations in the Florida Keys and in the Chambersburg/Hagerstown/Waynesboro PA market.