New PD Pittsburgh’s BIG 104.7

Mike Kasper has been named Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host for BIG 104.7 (WPGB-FM). He also takes over afternoons at the iHeart Country station October 11.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host for BIG 104.7,” said Kasper. “To be able to do it in the city that inspired me to get into radio as a kid makes it even more special.”

“Mike is the ideal person to lead the BIG 104.7 programming department,” said David Edgar, SVP Programming . “He will bring his creative lifestyle and promotional ideas to the station, as well as host a high energy, fun afternoon show for Pittsburgh.”

Kasper most recently severed as an afternoon host at WUSN-FM, in Chicago.