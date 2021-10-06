2400Sports Fills Top Spot

Lena Moss Glaser is the new Vice President and Executive Producer of Audacy’s 2400Sports. Glaser will oversee all production and content operations for all 2400Sports podcasts.

“I’m excited to be joining Audacy and to have the opportunity to lead 2400Sports at a time when the way we consume sports and connect with athletes is constantly evolving,” said Glaser. “We will work to deliver fans the content they crave, to tell stories that take them somewhere new, and to champion emerging voices.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Lena to Audacy and our podcast team as we continue to scale our newest studio 2400Sports,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer. “Her deep experience in sports media, from digital and social-first content to international productions at the biggest sporting events in the world, makes her a perfect fit to lead 2400Sports.”

Glaser is veteran sports studio producer and five-time Sports Emmy Award winner, working extensively with NBC Sports.