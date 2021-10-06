Don’t Panic Podcast

Jen Kirkman is a comedian, author and podcaster with Panic and Generalized Anxiety Disorder. Anxiety Bites is her effort to help “normalize” anxiety.

“I’m trying to bring attention to, normalize, and help people by talking about in an honest and even fun way all the types of anxiety – social, political, identity-related, agoraphobia, panic attacks, and situational anxiety, by having conversation with all kinds of experts from neuroscientists and psychiatrists to authors and artists,” said Kirkman

During the lockdown of 2020 Kirkman sent out anxiety help over email to any fans who asked, teaching relaxation classes on Zoom from the tactics she had learned for her own anxiety. She realized in those interactions that her ability to see the sense of humor in having anxiety disorders can actually help people. This is what led to the creation of ‘Anxiety Bites’.