New PbP Voice NBA Bucks

Dave Koehn is the new Milwaukee Bucks radio play-by-play announcer for games on WTMJ Radio and the statewide BMO Bucks Radio Network. Most recently, Koehn was the play-by-play voice for University of Virginia Basketball and Football, as well as director of broadcasting.

“The Bucks are a world-class organization in a first-rate city, and I am thrilled to make Milwaukee my home,” said Koehn. “The chance to paint the picture and tell the story of the NBA champs as they defend their title is the stuff of dreams.”

“As the radio flagship of the Milwaukee Bucks, we are excited to welcome Dave to WTMJ and the Bucks Radio Network,” said Steve Wexler, VP/MM, Good Karma Brands Vice. “He’s a quality broadcaster and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the community and to our airwaves.”