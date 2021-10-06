More True Crime

Investigative journalist and author M. William Phelps is partnering with iHeartMedia on a new slate of true-crime podcasts. ‘Crossing the line with M. William Phelps’ will run in 12 weekly installments.

The weekly podcast will look at polarizing topics in the true crime space, as well as investigate rather unknown cold cases with the hopes of uncovering more information that could lead to closure.

“‘Crossing the Line’ pulls together 20 years of work in true crime television and books- a confluence of access and being on the frontline of investigative journalism,” said Phelps. “You’re going to hear the inside story of murder and missing cases from insiders — including the killers themselves — with the main focus on victims and their family’s stories, including my own.”

“We’ve seen incredible success with ‘Paper Ghosts’ and it’s proven that M. William Phelps isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions,” said Will Pearson, COO iHeartPodcast Network. “The new shows on this slate will no doubt continue in that success – investigating unsolved crimes and sharing untold stories that will keep listeners tuning into each episode curious for more answers.”