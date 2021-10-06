Galaxy Media Adds New Director

Carrie Veley has joined the Galaxy Media Partners team as Director of Development – Multi-Platform Strategies. She joins Galaxy after spending four years as the Director of PR/Sales and Marketing with Right Coast Inc.

“Galaxy truly has become a multi-media company. This newly established position is a testament to the belief, excitement, and growth that we have with these expanded platforms. Carrie’s enthusiasm and experience are a welcome addition to our ever-expanding team,” said Ed Levine, Galaxy CEO/President.

The new position will focus on enabling new and existing clients to further expand their reach to include offerings within events, digital, sports marketing and radio.

“I am excited to join the Galaxy Family. Having watched the development of the brands and the success of all the events that Galaxy produces. I look forward to piloting this new comprehensive position,” said Veley.