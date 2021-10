Stino Cirigliano has joined Alpha Media’s active rock 95 WIIL Rock. She joins long time morning host Tom Kief.

“The station is excited to have Stino back,” said John Perry, PD. “She is a passionate, talented rocker chick that lives and breathes the rock n roll lifestyle.”

“I’m stoked to be back and excited to be working on the morning show with Tom this time around,” said Cirigliano.

The station footprint covers Racine and Kenosha; along with parts of Milwaukee and Chicago.