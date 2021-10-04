WYPR Board Changes

Lisa Manzone is the new Chair of the Board of Directors for Baltimore public radio station WYPR. Three community and business leaders were also elected to the board.

Manzone (top L) is SVP Human Relations for McCormick & Company; Mike Karas (top R) is a retired lawyer who worked primarily as in-house counsel for Bank of America; Daymon Pope (btm L) PMP, CPA is a financial professional who helps organizations across the private, nonprofit and government sectors; and Chrissie Powell (btm R) is the Executive Director of Byte Back Baltimore, an organization that provides Baltimore residents free tech training and the chance to succeed in the digital economy.

“On the heels of our 20th anniversary year, we are grateful to these newly elected Board members for their service as we continue to reimagine how to serve the audiences of tomorrow,” said LaFontaine E. Oliver, President/GM. “WYPR’s Board members play an essential role in extending the value WYPR brings to our local communities.”

Also announced, a new slate of officers including Laura Speer as vice chair, Dr. Bradley Schlaggar as secretary and John Prugh as treasurer