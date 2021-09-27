Joel Murphy Joins Alpha Media

Joel Murphy is the new Content Director and Afternoon host at Mix 94.1 WHBC Canton, OH. Murphy most recently spent 15 years with iHeartMedia Cleveland.

“We are excited to have Joel to take Mix 94.1 to new levels. I am excited about his creativity, passion and tenacity,” said Bo Matthews, OM.

“Glad to be a part of a company that cares about local radio,” said Murphy. “Big thanks to Market Manager, Larry Gawthrop, Phil Becker and the man who brought me to Northeast Ohio fifteen years ago, Bo Matthews. Honored to be able to help lead this legendary brand!”