More My Cultura Podcasts

Sonoro and iHeartMedia are teaming up to co-produce a slate of podcasts for My Cultura. The new podcast network focuses on Latinx voices and creators.

The first offering is ‘Princess of South Beach’; a 36-part modern audio telenovela series available in both English and Spanish. making it widely available to bicultural and bilingual listeners around the world. The first three episodes will debut on Monday, October 4th with new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“The My Cultura podcast network is about elevating Latinx creators and sharing our ‘voices’ in English, Spanish and Spanglish,” said Gisselle Bances, My Cultura. “We are excited to co-produce a series with Sonoro that connects our U.S. Latinx community with a beloved genre like the telenovela that many of us grew up enjoying with our families.”